Sonic Automotive, Inc. (SAH) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Sonic Automotive has increased its dividend payment by an average of 37.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Sonic Automotive has a dividend payout ratio of 15.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Sonic Automotive to earn $7.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.7%.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

Sonic Automotive Price Performance

Sonic Automotive stock opened at $55.98 on Friday. Sonic Automotive has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $62.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.35 and a 200-day moving average of $50.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sonic Automotive ( NYSE:SAH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.35. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Sonic Automotive will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SAH shares. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sonic Automotive

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 353.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

About Sonic Automotive

(Get Rating)

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.