SOMESING (SSX) Market Capitalization Tops $46.50 Million

SOMESING (SSX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 12th. During the last week, SOMESING has traded down 14.9% against the dollar. One SOMESING token can currently be bought for about $0.0169 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SOMESING has a total market cap of $46.50 million and $729,658.97 worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About SOMESING

SOMESING’s genesis date was November 28th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,751,110,602 tokens. The Reddit community for SOMESING is https://reddit.com/r/somesingssx. The official website for SOMESING is somesing.io. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SOMESING is medium.com/@singlovers.

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content.

SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform.”

