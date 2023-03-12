Solid Biosciences (SLDB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data on Monday, March 13th.

Solid Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of SLDB stock opened at $4.91 on Friday. Solid Biosciences has a 12 month low of $4.88 and a 12 month high of $21.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Solid Biosciences

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $300,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,339,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 748,123 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 383,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 30,612 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 5,663.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 689,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 677,047 shares during the last quarter.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

Solid Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Charlestown, MA.

