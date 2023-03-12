SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) vs. Cango (NYSE:CANG) Head-To-Head Comparison

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) and Cango (NYSE:CANG – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SolarWinds and Cango’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get SolarWinds alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SolarWinds $719.37 million 1.96 -$929.41 million ($5.77) -1.51 Cango $287.14 million 0.62 -$1.34 million ($1.19) -1.07

Cango has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SolarWinds. SolarWinds is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cango, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SolarWinds -129.20% 4.34% 1.84% Cango -55.13% -17.62% -12.11%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares SolarWinds and Cango’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

95.2% of SolarWinds shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.1% of Cango shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of SolarWinds shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.1% of Cango shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

SolarWinds has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cango has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for SolarWinds and Cango, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SolarWinds 1 2 0 0 1.67 Cango 0 0 0 0 N/A

SolarWinds currently has a consensus target price of $10.90, indicating a potential upside of 25.14%. Given SolarWinds’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe SolarWinds is more favorable than Cango.

Summary

SolarWinds beats Cango on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SolarWinds

(Get Rating)

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

About Cango

(Get Rating)

Cango, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of automotive transaction service platform for connecting dealers, financial institutions, and car buyers. The firm’s services cover each key component of the automotive transaction value chain, including pre-sale automobile trading solutions, during-sale automotive financing facilitation services, and post-sale after-market services facilitation. The company was founded by Jia Yuan Lin and Xiao Jun Zhang in August 2010 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.