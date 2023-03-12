Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 297,600 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the February 13th total of 237,700 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 214,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Insider Activity at Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

In related news, CEO William A. Zartler sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $218,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,112,662.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 30.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOI. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the first quarter worth $6,115,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 126.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 563,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,136,000 after purchasing an additional 314,684 shares during the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 26.1% during the third quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,303,000 after purchasing an additional 250,200 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth $2,383,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the second quarter worth $1,862,000. 51.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Trading Down 2.1 %

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Increases Dividend

SOI stock opened at $9.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.48. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $8.29 and a fifty-two week high of $14.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $439.53 million, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. This is a positive change from Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently 65.63%.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

