SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Sold by Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management trimmed its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock traded down $9.21 on Friday, hitting $304.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,133,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,640. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.15 and a 52-week high of $375.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $308.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $890.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.06 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.57, for a total transaction of $1,582,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,024,756.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SEDG shares. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $309.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $379.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $344.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.65.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

