Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) Short Interest Down 18.2% in February

Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the February 13th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Sino Land Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SNLAY remained flat at $6.50 during midday trading on Friday. 103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Sino Land has a fifty-two week low of $5.24 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.45.

About Sino Land

Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. It operates through six segments: Property Sales, Property Rental, Property Management and Other Services, Hotel Operations, Investments in Securities, and Financing. The company's property portfolio includes office, industrial, and residential buildings, as well as shopping malls, car parks, and hotels.

