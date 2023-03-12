Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) Short Interest Down 18.2% in February

Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the February 13th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.
Sino Land Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SNLAY remained flat at $6.50 during midday trading on Friday. 103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Sino Land has a fifty-two week low of $5.24 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.45.
About Sino Land
