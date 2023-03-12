SingularityNET (AGIX) Tops One Day Volume of $3.27 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 12th. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $388.59 million and $3.27 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded down 32.7% against the U.S. dollar. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001566 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00011033 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00034635 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00034894 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00022141 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004662 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000151 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.27 or 0.00224744 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000131 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20,589.81 or 1.00017197 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003105 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,260,840,662 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,205,321,857 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,260,840,661.7363875 with 1,205,321,857.2620103 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.31524004 USD and is down -2.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 66 active market(s) with $109,726,131.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

