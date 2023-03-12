SingularityNET (AGIX) Price Reaches $0.31 on Top Exchanges

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded down 35.8% against the US dollar. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for $0.31 or 0.00001506 BTC on major exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $373.69 million and $119.38 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00010877 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00034570 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00035394 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00022328 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004758 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000156 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.37 or 0.00225230 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000133 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20,585.15 or 0.99980510 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003103 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,260,840,662 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,205,321,857 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,260,840,661.7363875 with 1,205,321,857.2620103 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.32878249 USD and is up 1.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 66 active market(s) with $208,067,113.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

