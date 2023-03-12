SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) Short Interest Down 18.3% in February

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 58,000 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the February 13th total of 71,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.9 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSNT. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SilverSun Technologies by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of SilverSun Technologies by 26.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 6,174 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SilverSun Technologies by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 10,020 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of SilverSun Technologies by 6.0% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 230,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 13,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SilverSun Technologies by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 14,376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.22% of the company’s stock.

Get SilverSun Technologies alerts:

SilverSun Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SSNT stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $2.80. 2,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,140. SilverSun Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.42.

About SilverSun Technologies

SilverSun Technologies, Inc is a business application, technology and consulting company. It is engaged in providing transformative business management solutions, technologies and professional consulting services to small and medium-sized businesses in the manufacturing, distribution and service industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SilverSun Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverSun Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.