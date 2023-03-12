SILVERspac (NASDAQ:SLVRU) Shares Up 1.8%

SILVERspac Inc. (NASDAQ:SLVRU – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.23 and last traded at $10.23. 214 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

SILVERspac Trading Up 1.8 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SILVERspac stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in SILVERspac Inc. (NASDAQ:SLVRU – Get Rating) by 1,349.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in SILVERspac were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About SILVERspac

SILVERspac Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to concentrate on identifying businesses that provide technology and innovation solutions to the real estate and financial services industries, as well as concentrate on identifying enterprise technology companies that sell into the real estate and financial services sectors.

