Silver Spike Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SSIC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Silver Spike Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SSIC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the February 13th total of 5,900 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Silver Spike Investment Price Performance

SSIC stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 949. Silver Spike Investment has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $14.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.91.

Get Silver Spike Investment alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silver Spike Investment

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Silver Spike Investment stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Silver Spike Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SSIC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 109,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 1.81% of Silver Spike Investment as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Silver Spike Investment

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Silver Spike Investment in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.30 price objective on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Silver Spike Investment Corp., is a a business development company. It is a specialty finance company, focuses on investing across the cannabis ecosystem through investments in the form of direct loans to, and equity ownership of, privately held cannabis companies. It intends to partner with private equity firms, entrepreneurs, business owners, and management teams to provide credit and equity financing alternatives to support buyouts, recapitalizations, growth initiatives, refinancings, and acquisitions across cannabis companies, including cannabis-enabling technology companies, cannabis-related health and wellness companies, and hemp and CBD distribution companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Spike Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Spike Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.