Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) Short Interest Update

Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the February 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Signify from €35.00 ($37.23) to €32.00 ($34.04) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Get Signify alerts:

Signify Stock Performance

Signify stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 950 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,033. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.12. Signify has a twelve month low of $11.83 and a twelve month high of $25.37.

About Signify

Signify NV engages in the provision, development, manufacture, and application of lighting products, systems, and services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Solutions, Digital Products, Conventional Products, and Other. The company was founded by Gerard Leonard Philips and Anton Frederik Philips in 1891 and is headquartered in Eindhoven, Netherlands.

Featured Articles

