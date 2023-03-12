Sight Sciences (SGHT) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 13th. Analysts expect Sight Sciences to post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Sight Sciences Stock Down 4.7 %
SGHT opened at $9.26 on Friday. Sight Sciences has a one year low of $5.35 and a one year high of $15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 12.47 and a current ratio of 12.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.76 and its 200-day moving average is $9.83. The company has a market capitalization of $445.87 million, a PE ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.31.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sight Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sight Sciences by 484.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sight Sciences during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Sight Sciences by 540.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 4,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sight Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. 50.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists.
