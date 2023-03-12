Siacoin Price Tops $0.0034 on Exchanges (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 12th. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Siacoin has traded down 14.2% against the dollar. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $181.83 million and approximately $2.64 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,973.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.83 or 0.00337707 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00017551 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $147.50 or 0.00703248 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00083602 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $116.63 or 0.00556092 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004778 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00010215 BTC.

About Siacoin

SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 53,563,822,991 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is a decentralized storage platform where users contribute disk storage from their computers to create a decentralized network. Users can rent storage from hosts on Sia using siacoins, and smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain ensure payment to the host only after keeping the file for a specific amount of time. The distributed nature of the Sia network offers benefits in latency, throughput, reliability, and security, and anyone with storage can get paid, reducing the overall price of cloud storage. The Sia cryptocurrency is live, and the platform is still in beta, supporting uploads that are 500mb or less in size.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

