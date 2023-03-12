Short Interest in Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Expands By 273.8%

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 84,100 shares, a growth of 273.8% from the February 13th total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 299,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Universal Security Instruments stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.99% of Universal Security Instruments worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Security Instruments alerts:

Universal Security Instruments Price Performance

Universal Security Instruments stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.43. 7,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,678. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.73 and a beta of 1.31. Universal Security Instruments has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $5.25.

About Universal Security Instruments

Universal Security Instruments, Inc designs and markets safety products consisting primarily of smoke alarms, carbon monoxide alarms and related products. Its products include Smoke and Fire Alarms, Carbon Monoxide Alarms, Combo Smoke, CO & Gas Alarms, 10 Year Sealed Battery Alarms, Home Safety & Security, and Alarm Accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Security Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Security Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.