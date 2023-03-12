Short Interest in United Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:ULTHF) Grows By 1,325.0%

United Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:ULTHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 1,325.0% from the February 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
United Lithium Stock Performance
Shares of ULTHF stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.22. The stock had a trading volume of 35,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,671. United Lithium has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.18.
About United Lithium
