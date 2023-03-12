Short Interest in United Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:ULTHF) Grows By 1,325.0%

United Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:ULTHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 1,325.0% from the February 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

United Lithium Stock Performance

Shares of ULTHF stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.22. The stock had a trading volume of 35,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,671. United Lithium has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.18.

About United Lithium

United Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties. It explores for lithium deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Bergby Lithium Project, located in Sweden. It also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Barbara Lake property comprising 56 mining cell claims that covers an area of approximately 2,147 hectares land in the Barbara Lake Area of the Thunder Bay Mining District, Ontario, Canada.

