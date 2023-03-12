Short Interest in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Declines By 17.6%

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 980,600 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the February 13th total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 318,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of UMH Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of UMH Properties from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

UMH Properties Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE UMH traded down $0.62 on Friday, reaching $14.80. 439,183 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,818. UMH Properties has a 12 month low of $14.66 and a 12 month high of $25.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.09. The company has a market cap of $882.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

UMH Properties Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This is a boost from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -122.39%.

In other news, Director Matthew I. Hirsch acquired 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.97 per share, with a total value of $27,947.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 39,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,589.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,268 shares of company stock valued at $38,453. Insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UMH Properties

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in UMH Properties by 54.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in UMH Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in UMH Properties by 1,600.0% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in UMH Properties by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in UMH Properties by 79.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities in seven states throughout the northeast. These states include New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana and Michigan. Manufactured home communities provide long-term appreciation, recession resistant qualities, and stable income streams.

