Short Interest in Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Decreases By 22.3%

Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 36,200 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the February 13th total of 46,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Toray Industries Stock Performance
Shares of Toray Industries stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.48. The stock had a trading volume of 19,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,989. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.87. Toray Industries has a 12-month low of $9.18 and a 12-month high of $12.65.
About Toray Industries
