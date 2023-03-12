Short Interest in The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) Decreases By 73.7%

The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 73.7% from the February 13th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
The Bidvest Group Trading Up 3.6 %
Shares of BDVSY traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,720. The Bidvest Group has a 52 week low of $21.19 and a 52 week high of $32.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.32.
The Bidvest Group Company Profile
