Short Interest in The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) Decreases By 73.7%

The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 73.7% from the February 13th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

The Bidvest Group Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of BDVSY traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,720. The Bidvest Group has a 52 week low of $21.19 and a 52 week high of $32.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.32.

The Bidvest Group Company Profile

The Bidvest Group Ltd. operates as an investment holding company with its subsidiaries operating in the services, trading and distribution industries. It operates through the following segment: Automotive, Commercial Products, Financial Services, Freight, Branded Products, Bidvest Services, Properties, and Corporate and Investments.

