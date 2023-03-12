Short Interest in The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Rises By 52.2%

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 52.2% from the February 13th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

The Berkeley Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BKGFY traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.75. The company had a trading volume of 11,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,668. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The Berkeley Group has a 52-week low of $6.92 and a 52-week high of $11.28.

The Berkeley Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $0.1474 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This is an increase from The Berkeley Group’s previous dividend of $0.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The Berkeley Group Company Profile

BKGFY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of The Berkeley Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 3,807 ($45.78) to GBX 3,992 ($48.00) in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The Berkeley Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

Berkeley Group Holdings Plc engages in the development of residential and mixed-use properties. It operates through the following brands: Berkeley, St. James, St. George, St. Edward, St. Joseph, and St. William. The company was founded by Anthony William Pidgley and Jim Farrer in 1976 and is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom.

