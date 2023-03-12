Short Interest in The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Rises By 52.2%

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 52.2% from the February 13th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
The Berkeley Group Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS BKGFY traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.75. The company had a trading volume of 11,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,668. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The Berkeley Group has a 52-week low of $6.92 and a 52-week high of $11.28.
The Berkeley Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $0.1474 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This is an increase from The Berkeley Group’s previous dividend of $0.05.
The Berkeley Group Company Profile
Berkeley Group Holdings Plc engages in the development of residential and mixed-use properties. It operates through the following brands: Berkeley, St. James, St. George, St. Edward, St. Joseph, and St. William. The company was founded by Anthony William Pidgley and Jim Farrer in 1976 and is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom.
