Short Interest in Tapinator, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAPM) Decreases By 22.2%

Tapinator, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAPM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the February 13th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TAPM remained flat at $0.76 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 53,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 815. The company has a market cap of $2.07 million, a P/E ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 2.40. Tapinator has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.01.

Tapinator, Inc develops and publishes games for mobile platforms. The company’s library includes over 300 titles that, collectively, have achieved over 500 million mobile downloads, including notable games such as Video Poker Classic and Crypto Trillionaire. Through its NFT500 platform, the company has amassed a collection of fine art NFTs and has published a mobile application that extends the utility of these digital asset investments.

