Short Interest in Tapinator, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAPM) Decreases By 22.2%

Tapinator, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAPM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the February 13th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days.
Tapinator Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TAPM remained flat at $0.76 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 53,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 815. The company has a market cap of $2.07 million, a P/E ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 2.40. Tapinator has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.01.
About Tapinator
