Short Interest in Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) Drops By 46.4%

Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 151,900 shares, a decline of 46.4% from the February 13th total of 283,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 201,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Splash Beverage Group in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

Institutional Trading of Splash Beverage Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBEV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Splash Beverage Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Splash Beverage Group by 107.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 36,300 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Splash Beverage Group during the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Splash Beverage Group by 9,981.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,440,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Splash Beverage Group Trading Down 4.2 %

Splash Beverage Group Company Profile

Shares of SBEV stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $1.59. 308,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,469. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Splash Beverage Group has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $3.45.

Splash Beverage Group, Inc engages in the sale and production of natural and healthy drinks. It offers products under the brands of TapouT, Salt Tequila, Copa Di Vino, and Pulpoloco Sangria. The company was founded on September 3, 1992 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

