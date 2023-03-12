Short Interest in Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM) Rises By 1,286.5%

Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a growth of 1,286.5% from the February 13th total of 81,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 382,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Slam Price Performance

Slam stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,103. Slam has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $10.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Slam

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Slam by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Slam by 295.8% during the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Slam during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Slam by 97.0% during the first quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Slam during the second quarter worth about $120,000. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Slam

Slam Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

