Short Interest in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Rises By 21.2%

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the February 13th total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 332,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Shares of Silicon Motion Technology stock traded down $1.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.36. 450,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,193. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.12. Silicon Motion Technology has a 12-month low of $51.82 and a 12-month high of $98.65.
Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.16). Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 18.24%. The firm had revenue of $200.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Silicon Motion Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.60.
Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.
