Short Interest in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTTW) Grows By 22.5%

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTTW – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 87,500 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the February 13th total of 71,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cartenna Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,743,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $883,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in PureCycle Technologies by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 210,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 72,484 shares in the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC increased its position in PureCycle Technologies by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 210,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 55,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $576,000.

PureCycle Technologies Price Performance

Shares of PureCycle Technologies stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $2.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,033. PureCycle Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $3.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.09.

