Short Interest in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX) Drops By 59.9%

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a drop of 59.9% from the February 13th total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Shares of NRGX traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.80. The stock had a trading volume of 40,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,760. PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $12.29 and a 1-year high of $16.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.22.

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund

About PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 60,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 44.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pimco Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek total return, with a secondary objective to seek to provide high current income.

The fund will invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in investments linked to the energy sector and in investments linked to the credit sectors.

Under normal circumstances, the fund will invest, directly or indirectly, at least 66% of its net assets in energy investments.

