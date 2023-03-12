Short Interest in Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) Declines By 15.9%

Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 174,500 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the February 13th total of 207,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 64.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Park Lawn from C$32.00 to C$33.50 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Park Lawn from C$44.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Get Park Lawn alerts:

Park Lawn Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PRRWF remained flat at $19.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.08 and a 200 day moving average of $19.15. Park Lawn has a 12-month low of $15.28 and a 12-month high of $28.00.

Park Lawn Company Profile

Park Lawn Corp. provides goods and services associated with the disposition and memorialization of human remains. Its products and services are sold on a pre-planned basis or at the time of a death. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

