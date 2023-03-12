Short Interest in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACWP) Drops By 17.8%

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACWP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the February 13th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

PacWest Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ PACWP traded down $8.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.89. 862,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,191. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.52 and its 200-day moving average is $25.38. PacWest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.52 and a 1 year high of $27.00.

PacWest Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.4845 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th.

Institutional Trading of PacWest Bancorp

About PacWest Bancorp

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp stock. Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PACWP Get Rating ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 310,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,927,000. PacWest Bancorp makes up about 1.7% of Maltese Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

