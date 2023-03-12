Short Interest in Origin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:OGFGY) Drops By 68.8%

Origin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:OGFGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 68.8% from the February 13th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Origin Energy Stock Performance

OTCMKTS OGFGY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.43. The company had a trading volume of 7,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,683. Origin Energy has a 1-year low of $3.28 and a 1-year high of $5.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.14 and a 200-day moving average of $4.55.

Origin Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.0912 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Origin Energy’s previous dividend of $0.00. Origin Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.17%.

About Origin Energy

Origin Energy Ltd. is an integrated energy company, which engages in exploration and production of natural gas, electricity generation, wholesale and retail sale of electricity and gas, and sale of liquefied natural gas. It operates through the following business segments: Energy Markets, Integrated Gas, and Corporate.

