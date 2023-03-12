Short Interest in Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVF) Rises By 23.0%

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,292,800 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the February 13th total of 1,051,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6,464.0 days.
Orient Overseas (International) Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:OROVF remained flat at $17.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.03 and a 200 day moving average of $17.70. Orient Overseas has a 12-month low of $14.37 and a 12-month high of $36.59.
Orient Overseas (International) Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Orient Overseas (International) (OROVF)
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for Orient Overseas (International) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orient Overseas (International) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.