Short Interest in OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Grows By 195.7%

OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a growth of 195.7% from the February 13th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in OMRON stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in OMRON were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get OMRON alerts:

OMRON Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS OMRNY traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.80. 16,680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,639. OMRON has a 1 year low of $44.35 and a 1 year high of $70.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.06 and a 200 day moving average of $50.91.

OMRON Company Profile

OMRON Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automation components, equipment, and systems. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation; Electronic and Mechanical Components; Automotive Electronic Components; Social Systems, Solutions, and Services; Healthcare; and Others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OMRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMRON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.