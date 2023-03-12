Short Interest in NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF) Decreases By 19.1%

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,065,400 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the February 13th total of 2,552,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,442.3 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of NN Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NN Group in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of NN Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NNGPF traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.17. 237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,464. NN Group has a twelve month low of $37.91 and a twelve month high of $52.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.92.

NN Group NV engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-Life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Others. The Netherlands Life segment offers a range of group life and individual life insurance products. The Netherlands Non-Life segment covers non-life insurance products such as disability and accident, fire, motor, and transport.

