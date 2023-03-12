Short Interest in Nitches Inc. (OTCMKTS:NICH) Expands By 162.0%

Nitches Inc. (OTCMKTS:NICH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 43,500 shares, a growth of 162.0% from the February 13th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Nitches Price Performance
Nitches stock remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Friday. 232,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,697. Nitches has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01.
Nitches Company Profile
