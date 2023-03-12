Short Interest in Nitches Inc. (OTCMKTS:NICH) Expands By 162.0%

Nitches Inc. (OTCMKTS:NICH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 43,500 shares, a growth of 162.0% from the February 13th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Nitches Price Performance

Nitches stock remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Friday. 232,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,697. Nitches has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01.

Nitches Company Profile

Nitches, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of clothing. Its products include sleepwear, loungewear, sportswear, casual clothes, and home decor. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Las Vegas NV.

