Short Interest in Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) Grows By 443.6%

Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NPSCY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 59,800 shares, an increase of 443.6% from the February 13th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Nippon Steel Price Performance

NPSCY stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.11. 8,555 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,501. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.82. Nippon Steel has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $17.57. The company has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Get Nippon Steel alerts:

Nippon Steel (OTCMKTS:NPSCY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter. Nippon Steel had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 7.97%.

About Nippon Steel

NIPPON STEEL CORP. engages in the manufacture and trade of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steelmaking and Steel Fabrication; Engineering and Construction; Chemicals; New Materials; and System Solutions. The Steelmaking and Steel Fabrication segment produces and distributes steel sheets, plates, bars and wire rods, pipes and tubes, and machinery parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.