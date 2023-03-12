Short Interest in NEXGEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGL) Decreases By 54.8%

NEXGEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a drop of 54.8% from the February 13th total of 13,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 39,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NEXGEL stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NEXGEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.36% of NEXGEL as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXGL traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,122. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.45. NEXGEL has a 52 week low of $1.09 and a 52 week high of $2.68. The company has a current ratio of 7.46, a quick ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

NEXGEL, Inc manufactures high water content, electron beam cross-linked, and aqueous polymer hydrogels and gels. Its products are used for wound care, medical diagnostics, transdermal drug delivery, and cosmetics. The company was formerly known as AquaMed Technologies, Inc and changed its name to NEXGEL, Inc in November 2019.

