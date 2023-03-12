Short Interest in Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) Rises By 21.5%

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 663,800 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the February 13th total of 546,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Marin Software by 2.0% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 784,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 15,340 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Marin Software in the second quarter worth $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Marin Software by 115.2% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 19,899 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Marin Software by 565.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 190,113 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Marin Software by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares during the period. 12.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of MRIN traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,576. Marin Software has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $3.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.20.
Marin Software, Inc is a cloud-based digital advertising management company. It provides cross-channel, cross-device, enterprise marketing software platform for search, social and display advertising channels, offered as a software-as-a-service. The firm’s integrated platform is an analytics, workflow and optimization solutions for marketing professionals, allowing them to manage their digital advertising spend across search and display advertising channels.
