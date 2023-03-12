Short Interest in Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Expands By 33.3%

Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the February 13th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Kubota Stock Performance

Shares of Kubota stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.58. 18,633 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,648. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.91. Kubota has a one year low of $65.00 and a one year high of $98.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Kubota had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 5.95%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kubota will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kubota Company Profile

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kubota from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Kubota Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of agricultural and construction machinery equipment. It operates through the following segments: Machinery, Water and Environment, and Others. The Machinery segment includes agricultural and construction machinery, engines, and agricultural products. The Water and Environment segment provides environmental-related products and pipe-related products such as ductile iron pipes, plastic pipes, valves, and pumps.

