Short Interest in Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Expands By 33.3%

Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the February 13th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Kubota Stock Performance
Shares of Kubota stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.58. 18,633 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,648. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.91. Kubota has a one year low of $65.00 and a one year high of $98.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Kubota had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 5.95%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kubota will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Kubota Company Profile
Kubota Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of agricultural and construction machinery equipment. It operates through the following segments: Machinery, Water and Environment, and Others. The Machinery segment includes agricultural and construction machinery, engines, and agricultural products. The Water and Environment segment provides environmental-related products and pipe-related products such as ductile iron pipes, plastic pipes, valves, and pumps.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kubota (KUBTY)
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for Kubota Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kubota and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.