Short Interest in Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (OTCMKTS:NSKFF) Decreases By 77.2%

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (OTCMKTS:NSKFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 50,000 shares, a decrease of 77.2% from the February 13th total of 219,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 250.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Pareto Securities lowered shares of Kongsberg Gruppen ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA Price Performance

NSKFF traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $39.88. 108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185. Kongsberg Gruppen ASA has a twelve month low of $28.55 and a twelve month high of $45.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.06.

About Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides high-tech systems and solutions primarily to customers in the maritime and defense markets. The company operates through three segments, Kongsberg Maritime (KM), and Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace(KDA), and Kongsberg Digital (KDI). The KM segment offers solutions and systems for bridge and control systems, which include dynamic positioning, propulsion control, and navigation, as well as automation systems; energy solutions and ship design services; and propellers, thrusters, water jet systems, and systems for offshore manoeuvring of maritime vessels.

