Short Interest in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL) Rises By 538.1%

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 244,400 shares, an increase of 538.1% from the February 13th total of 38,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.
iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF Stock Performance
Shares of ENZL stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $47.82. The company had a trading volume of 31,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,700. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.17. iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF has a twelve month low of $39.50 and a twelve month high of $56.99. The firm has a market cap of $119.55 million, a P/E ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.86.
iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.242 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF
About iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF
The iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (ENZL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI New Zeland IMI 25-50 index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of equity securities in the top 99% of the New Zealand equity market. ENZL was launched on Sep 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.
Further Reading
