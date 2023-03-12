Short Interest in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL) Rises By 538.1%

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 244,400 shares, an increase of 538.1% from the February 13th total of 38,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ENZL stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $47.82. The company had a trading volume of 31,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,700. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.17. iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF has a twelve month low of $39.50 and a twelve month high of $56.99. The firm has a market cap of $119.55 million, a P/E ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.86.

Get iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.242 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF

About iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENZL. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,591,000.

(Get Rating)

The iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (ENZL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI New Zeland IMI 25-50 index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of equity securities in the top 99% of the New Zealand equity market. ENZL was launched on Sep 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.