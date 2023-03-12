Short Interest in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG) Increases By 6,500.0%

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 6,500.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HEWG opened at $30.18 on Friday. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF has a 1-year low of $23.17 and a 1-year high of $31.05. The company has a market capitalization of $37.73 million, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.47.

Get iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEWG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF by 18.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF by 36.8% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 77,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 20,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,269,000.

About iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (HEWG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of large- and mid-capitalization German equities while mitigating exposure to fluctuations between the value of the euro and the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.