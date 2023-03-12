Short Interest in Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NASDAQ:IUSS) Declines By 76.9%

Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NASDAQ:IUSS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 76.9% from the February 13th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IUSS traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.57. 1,251,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,407. Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF has a 1-year low of $29.97 and a 1-year high of $38.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.08 and a 200 day moving average of $34.22.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.147 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF by 593.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF by 1,525.1% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000.

