Short Interest in Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NASDAQ:IUSS) Declines By 76.9%

Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NASDAQ:IUSS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 76.9% from the February 13th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IUSS traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.57. 1,251,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,407. Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF has a 1-year low of $29.97 and a 1-year high of $38.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.08 and a 200 day moving average of $34.22.
Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.147 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF
