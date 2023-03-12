Short Interest in Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) Grows By 70.9%

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 197,400 shares, a growth of 70.9% from the February 13th total of 115,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Innodata in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Innodata in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Innodata in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Innodata by 271.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,592 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Innodata by 74.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 7,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners raised its stake in Innodata by 48.1% during the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 27,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 8,853 shares in the last quarter. 13.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ INOD traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.32. The company had a trading volume of 172,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,610. Innodata has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $9.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.23 million, a PE ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Innodata, Inc is a global services and technology company, which combines human expertise with deep learning technologies to power information products and enterprise artificial intelligence and digital transformation. Its services include data acquisition, transformation, and enrichment at scale, digital operations management and analytics, and content applications.

