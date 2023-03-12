Short Interest in INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) Increases By 239.1%

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 339,400 shares, an increase of 239.1% from the February 13th total of 100,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

NASDAQ INDT traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $66.10. The company had a trading volume of 259,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,003. The company has a market capitalization of $673.56 million, a PE ratio of 110.17 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.00. INDUS Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $48.33 and a 12-month high of $75.53.

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.61). INDUS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in INDUS Realty Trust by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 526,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,454,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 483,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,684,000 after acquiring an additional 27,939 shares during the last quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. now owns 440,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,977,000 after acquiring an additional 18,541 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 375,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,683,000 after acquiring an additional 5,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DigitalBridge Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 150,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,539,000 after acquiring an additional 16,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of INDUS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. JMP Securities lowered shares of INDUS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Indus Realty Trust, Inc engages in the developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

