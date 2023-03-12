Short Interest in INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) Increases By 239.1%

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 339,400 shares, an increase of 239.1% from the February 13th total of 100,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.
INDUS Realty Trust Price Performance
NASDAQ INDT traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $66.10. The company had a trading volume of 259,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,003. The company has a market capitalization of $673.56 million, a PE ratio of 110.17 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.00. INDUS Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $48.33 and a 12-month high of $75.53.
INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.61). INDUS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of INDUS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. JMP Securities lowered shares of INDUS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.
About INDUS Realty Trust
Indus Realty Trust, Inc engages in the developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
