Short Interest in Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) Drops By 34.6%

Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decline of 34.6% from the February 13th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Histogen

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Histogen by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,167,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 514,387 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Histogen during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Histogen during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Histogen Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:HSTO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.95. The company had a trading volume of 26,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,722. Histogen has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $9.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 11.69 and a quick ratio of 11.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.21.

Histogen Company Profile

Histogen, Inc engages in the development of potential first-in-class restorative therapeutics that ignite the body’s natural process to repair and maintain healthy biological function. It focuses on Human Multipotent Cell Conditioned Media, Human Extracellular Matrix, and Hair Stimulating Complex. The company was founded by Steven J.

Further Reading

