Short Interest in Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) Decreases By 63.3%

Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 63.3% from the February 13th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Gulf Resources Stock Performance

GURE stock remained flat at $3.01 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.21 and a quick ratio of 8.17. The firm has a market cap of $31.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.50. Gulf Resources has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $4.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Gulf Resources stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,583 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.20% of Gulf Resources as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

Gulf Resources Company Profile

Gulf Resources, Inc is a holding company that engages in the manufacture of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Bromine, Crude Salt, Chemical Products, and Natural Gas. It produces and trades bromine, crude salt and natural gas, and manufactures and sells chemical products used in oil and gas field exploration, oil and gas distribution, and oil field drilling.

