Short Interest in GameSquare Esports Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMSQF) Expands By 1,145.5%

GameSquare Esports Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMSQF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 54,800 shares, an increase of 1,145.5% from the February 13th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 607,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

GameSquare Esports Stock Down 11.9 %

GMSQF stock opened at $0.12 on Friday. GameSquare Esports has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average of $0.09.

GameSquare Esports Company Profile

GameSquare Esports Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a gaming and esports company in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Teams, and Agency Services. The Teams segment provides sponsorships, prizes, and players to teams. The Agency Services segment represents esports players and influencers, including Twitch streamers, YouTubers, and gaming personalities, as well as other on-screen talent, such as commentators, analysts, event hosts, and production crew.

