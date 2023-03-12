Short Interest in FuelPositive Co. (OTCMKTS:NHHHF) Increases By 5,175.0%

FuelPositive Co. (OTCMKTS:NHHHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a growth of 5,175.0% from the February 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,097,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
FuelPositive Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of NHHHF stock traded down 0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting 0.09. 765,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,573. FuelPositive has a 12-month low of 0.08 and a 12-month high of 0.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is 0.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is 0.11.
FuelPositive Company Profile
