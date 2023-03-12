Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Decreases By 88.3%

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a drop of 88.3% from the February 13th total of 96,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TDIV traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.84. The stock had a trading volume of 76,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,044. First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund has a 12 month low of $41.61 and a 12 month high of $60.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.06.
First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.418 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund
