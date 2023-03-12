Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Decreases By 88.3%

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a drop of 88.3% from the February 13th total of 96,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TDIV traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.84. The stock had a trading volume of 76,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,044. First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund has a 12 month low of $41.61 and a 12 month high of $60.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.06.

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.418 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDIV. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 40.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund during the third quarter worth $54,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 403.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund during the second quarter worth $67,000.

