Short Interest in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV) Increases By 600.0%

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Motco acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Trading Down 2.5 %

DDIV stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.81. 2,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,366. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $26.74 and a 12-month high of $34.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.98.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (DDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of 50 large- and mid-cap, high-yield stocks exhibiting relative strength. Holdings are weighted by dividend yield. DDIV was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

